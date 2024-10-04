Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $398.70

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $241.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day moving average of $342.90. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Humana by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Humana by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Humana by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Humana by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.