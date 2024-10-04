Brokerages Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) PT at $79.75

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,568,000 after acquiring an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $21,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Axos Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after buying an additional 231,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

