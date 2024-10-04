Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $158.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $154.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $160.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $3,601,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

