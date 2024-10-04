BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $40.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities upgraded Ingevity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,143,000 after acquiring an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,359,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,427,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

