BMO Capital Markets Increases United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $23.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 122,626 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after buying an additional 321,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.