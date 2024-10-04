BMO Capital Markets Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $138.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

APO opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $135.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

