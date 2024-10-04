BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $960.00 to $1,040.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $955.01 and last traded at $954.75, with a volume of 114157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $934.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $888.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $825.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

