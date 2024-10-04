BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $960.00 to $1,040.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $955.01 and last traded at $954.75, with a volume of 114157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $934.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.07.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $888.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $825.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.