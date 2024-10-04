Black Diamond Group Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of BDI opened at C$9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$555.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$10.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00. In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

