Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.88.
Birks Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.