Barclays Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $70.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

SHOP opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

