Barclays Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $80.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEE. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,953,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

