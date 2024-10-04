Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM) Insider Buys A$17,600.00 in Stock

Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM – Get Free Report) insider Sam Pazuki acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$17,600.00 ($12,137.93).
Aumega Metals Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aumega Metals
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aumega Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumega Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.