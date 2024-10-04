Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATH. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.14.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.14. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5396825 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

