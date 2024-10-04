Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 873,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.09 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

