AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.67% of AstroNova worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.