Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.51. Archrock has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Archrock by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after buying an additional 1,399,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,875,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 60.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,343,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 882,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 849,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

