Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.50. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,148,695.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at $42,309,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 14,145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,826 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

