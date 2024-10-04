Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANVS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Annovis Bio to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annovis Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 19.9% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.