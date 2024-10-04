Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

ANEB opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -1.01. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

