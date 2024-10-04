Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $103.83

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

HQY opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. HealthEquity has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,952 shares of company stock worth $3,526,147. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

