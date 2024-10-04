American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded American Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get American Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Resources

American Resources Price Performance

AREC stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.15. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative net margin of 332.74% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.