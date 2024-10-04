Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTB. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

AMTB stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,498,000 after buying an additional 267,466 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

