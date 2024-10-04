Alliance Global Partners Lowers LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target to $1.50

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.76% from the stock’s current price.

LiveOne Trading Down 7.7 %

LVO stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.54. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

LiveOne Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

