Alliance Global Partners Lowers LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target to $1.50

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVOGet Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.76% from the stock’s current price.

LiveOne Trading Down 7.7 %

LVO stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.54. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.