Alliance Global Partners Lowers LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target to $1.50

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.76% from the stock’s current price.
LiveOne Trading Down 7.7 %
LVO stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.54. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.15.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
