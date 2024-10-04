agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

AGL opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. agilon health has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in agilon health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

