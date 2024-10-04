Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $164,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

