Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 153.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. Yelp has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

