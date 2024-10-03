Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

XENE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

XENE stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,420 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 494,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483,248 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

