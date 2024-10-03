Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, New Street Research raised Worldline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Worldline has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

