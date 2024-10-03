Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $20.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRGY. KeyCorp started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of CRGY opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. CWM LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

