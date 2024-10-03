Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 4,296 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,275.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $3,812.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 330,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

