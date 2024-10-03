VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.