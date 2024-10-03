US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

