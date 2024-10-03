Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,513 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

