UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.95.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $293.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.99. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

