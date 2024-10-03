Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

