Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.60.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
