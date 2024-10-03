Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after acquiring an additional 791,940 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $5,218,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

