Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.83.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $298.07 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $298.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

