Topline Capital Management, Ll Buys 36,671 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GDOT opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $583.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.59.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

