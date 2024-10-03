Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPZ. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.21.

TPZ opened at C$26.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.90. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$26.93.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.184685 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

