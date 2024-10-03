The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $227.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.05.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $235.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

