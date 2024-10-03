The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells $549,970.40 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 93,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

