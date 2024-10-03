The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Receives $12.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BODI opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.71. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.82%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beachbody will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

