TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $149.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $176.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.15. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 359.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.