TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $179.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

