TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 278,886 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $111,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 74.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,302,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.