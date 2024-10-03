Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions comprises about 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

