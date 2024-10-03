Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

