StockNews.com Upgrades MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Buy

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of MVO stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.75. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

