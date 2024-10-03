StockNews.com Upgrades MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Buy

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
MV Oil Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MVO stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.75. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.95.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
