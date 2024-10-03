StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company's stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

