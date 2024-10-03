StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
